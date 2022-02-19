Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea - Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira tells BBC MOTD: "We knew that to get something from the game, we needed to work hard and we did, we stayed in the game and to concede at the end is frustrating because I believe we can defend it better. Against Chelsea you will create little chances and when you do, you need to make them count. When we did, we did not make the goalkeeper work.

"It is a team performance, the way we defended the situation (goal). On the crosses we should do better, Tyrick Mitchell maybe could do better but as a team we should stop those kind of goals. With Chelsea's strength going forward we defend it quite well and matched them. To concede a goal like that at the end is frustrating. We are not going to play Chelsea every week and there is a lot of positiveness to take. It is about the experience and I am really pleased with the team performance."