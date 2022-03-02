Roman's Abramovich's announcement about the future of Chelsea is "already coming apart at the seams a little", according to The Athletic football journalist Liam Twomey.

On Saturday, owner Abramovich said he was handing over "the stewardship and care" of the club to the trustees, but Twomey says it is still difficult to unpick what this actually means in practice.

"We're not sure what he meant as stewardship has no meaning in law," he said on 5 Live Breakfast. "It doesn't seem to represent any tangible control at the top of the club.

"It doesn't seem that Abramovich's plans were sufficiently well thought through and it's already coming apart at the seams a little."

Twomey also said he had sympathy with Thomas Tuchel after the Chelsea manager fielded numerous questions on Abramovich's ownership and Russia's invasion of Ukraine during his news conference before tonight's game with Luton.

"In many ways, it was a product of the flawed media system in England," he said. "Tuchel isn't the person to answer these questions but he's the most senior person at the club who is made available to us.

"Coaches here are expected to wade in and talk sensitively and knowledgeably about all manner of issues - which is very different to how it is, for example, in Germany."

