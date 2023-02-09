Nathan Jones said he "genuinely" believes he can keep Southampton in the Premier League and said his recent comments were all about him taking the blame for recent results.

After the defeat by Brentford, Jones said he has let his players down and has compromised on certain things since his arrival at the club.

When asked about those comments, he said he wasn't trying to deflect attention away from himself.

"In fact I was doing the opposite because I was accepting responsibility for our results," he added.

"What I said was that I compromise certain things that I do on a day-to-day basis which are my decisions. Nobody is putting pressure on me, I listen to people like I do at every football club but I have made decisions here and I live and die by me decisions.

"I came out and said those things and I felt I was accpeting responsibility for every single result because that is what I do."

Jones was asked to give a message to the fans who want him out and said: "All I can reassure them is that we work hard, we do good work on the training ground. I can’t back that up at the minute with results. Normally I can back that up with results.

"We do really good work here and I know that and I believe in the work we do. I want that to continue and then I want results to turn because then you can see the work."

When asked if he is the man to keep Southampton in the Premier League, he said: "Yeah – I genuinely believe I can. What we have to do is make sure we get results quickly.

"We have been very close on a number of occasions but we have to be really focused this weekend and make sure we get a result."