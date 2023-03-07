Brentford striker Ivan Toney put matters off the pitch to the side as he produced another "impressive" display to help his side beat rivals Fulham.

That's the view of BBC Radio London's Phil Parry, who was speaking on this week's The Far Post podcast.

"I think you saw everything about Ivan Toney you needed to see. He pulls on all the defenders he can, he bullies them, he gets involved physically - but then from a skill level he shows that as well.

"We saw him lay one off with his backside, score a penalty again - his sixth of the season - but his all-round play is so impressive.

"Whatever's going on in the background, that doesn't effect him going on the pitch."

Toney wasn't the only one to help the Bees stretch their unbeaten run to 12 games.

"He’s just one example. Mathias Jensen has stepped up this season in extraordinary fashion, and then at the back Pinnock and Mee dominate," added Parry.

"It was a really good contrast between the two teams, but Brentford carried out their gameplan a lot better than Fulham did."

