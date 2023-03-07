There is a new episode of BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast available to download now.

The team reflect on another busy weekend of football, covering the action from all the London clubs, starting with Brentford's derby win over Fulham on Monday.

Did Arsenal show the mark of champions on Saturday with their stunning comeback victory?

How do West Ham bounce back from the dreadful performance at Brighton?

Is Tottenham's season at risk of collapsing as they prepare to try to overturn a deficit against AC Milan in the Champions League.

Did Chelsea's attacking players show signs of life during their win over Lees United?

And finally, is Patrick Vieira under presser at Crystal Palace, with his team seemingly unable to score?

Listen on BBC Sounds