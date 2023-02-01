Longstaff dedicates 'emotional' win to Newcastle fans

Sean Longstaff hailed "a night I'll never forget" after scoring two goals to fire Newcastle United to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final.

The academy graduate was less than two years old when Newcastle last played in a cup final in 1999 and he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that their semi-final win over Southampton was for the Magpies supporters.

"It's been a really emotional night and incredible to be part of this with the fans," he said. "It has been pretty bleak for them - so to have a night like this, I was really happy for them.

"The team deserve it. The changes we have made since the manager came in have been quite incredible. This has been a night I'll probably never forget."

Ex-Chelsea winger Pat Nevin was part of the commentary team at St James' Park and he said the fact Longstaff and defender Dan Burn are Newcastle fans made the win "extra special".

"Its lovely to have that link with the fans. It may not last forever," said Nevin.

"So for the first major final of the new regime, at least they have a couple of local lads both playing important parts."

