Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Derby are closing in on a loan deal for Tottenham youngster Harvey White.

The 21-year-old England youth international has made three first-team appearances for Spurs, having spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Portsmouth.

Rams boss Paul Warne said after Monday’s FA Cup defeat by West Ham that he was hopeful of adding to his squad for the second half of the League One campaign.