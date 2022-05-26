Transfer news: Chelsea considering move for Nkunku

Chelsea are considering a move for RB Leipzig's French forward Christopher Nkunku, 24. (Goal), external

The Blues could also make a late attempt to snatch Monaco's France international midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22, ahead of Real Madrid once their takeover is completed. (Goal), external

Chelsea players whose contracts are expiring soon want to hear the plans of the club's prospective new owners before signing new deals. (Times - subscription required), external

