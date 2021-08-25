Shortly after taking charge at Leeds United in the summer of 2018, head coach Marcelo Bielsa described Adam Forshaw as "the best player in the team".

But just at that moment during pre-season the midfielder picked up an injury which ruled him out of the first month of competitive action under the Argentine.

Worse was to come a year later as hip and groin problems saw the former Everton man miss the bulk of the Championship-winning season and the entire Premier League campaign which followed.

When he finally made his first competitive start for 697 days against Crewe in the Carabao Cup, you could sense Forshaw's relief: "It was amazing. I'm back living the dream and enjoying myself. Everyday I'm smiling."

"It was tough, I'm not going to lie, because it took away my biggest passion in the world," the 29-year-old added.

With United open to adding another midfielder before the transfer window closes you wonder if Forshaw's revival may quell the need to move in the market.

Bielsa clearly believes he still has plenty to offer after a phased return to action.

"Forshaw is very well prepared. He sacrificed a lot in these last two months. Progressively, if he keeps healthy and acquires the competition rhythm, he has all the virtues to be a player that can shine."

