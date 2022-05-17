Southampton v Liverpool: confirmed team news
Southampton are playing for the first time since the 3-0 loss at Brentford on 7 May and Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl makes five changes from the side that began that match.
Goalkeeper Fraser Forster is out with a back injury with Alex McCarthy coming in, while there are also starts for Lyanco, Jack Stephens, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Nathan Tella.
Southampton XI: McCarthy, Lyanco, Salisu, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Broja, Tella.
Subs: Caballero, Valery, Bednarek, Djenepo, Romeu, Long, Adams, A Armstrong, S Armstrong.
Liverpool make NINE changes from the side that began Saturday's FA Cup final penalty shootout win over Chelsea.
Defender Virgil van Dijk (knee) and forward Mohamed Salah (groin) both sustained injuries in that match while midfielder Fabinho is still out with a hamstring injury. Sadio Mane is also not in the squad.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Tsimikas, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Firmino, Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Robertson, Williams, Thiago, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diaz, Origi.