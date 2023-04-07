Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast , external

If ever there was proof that time was a flat circle, it would be Frank Lampard taking over a struggling Chelsea team mid-season and defying the critics by going on to win another Champions League title.

With little to play for in the Premier League - a factor that takes the pressure off - Lampard can key in on gameplans with a group of players that still knows how to win in Europe at least, starting against a Real Madrid team the Blues really should have knocked out in consecutive seasons last year.

One can argue Lampard's is a crowd-pleaser of an appointment, but in this case he really does "know the club" and the ins and outs of coaching at Cobham.

He will also walk in the door with more support from the players - new and old - than Graham Potter ever had, even if that reflects badly on some with the mocking leaks after Potter's sacking.

Lampard will undoubtedly be under instruction from management on how to proceed with his oversized squad as no less than eight players will have to be gone from next season's group of 25. We might even see more gametime for some less established academy players too.

From the board's perspective, this gives them breathing space to proceed with their search for a long-term appointment, while how the players react to playing under Lampard will showcase who is deserving of a place in the team and who is not.

From Lampard's perspective, he is in a win-win situation - if results don't improve, it was because of the mess he inherited, and if they do it will highlight his strengths as a coach again.

For everyone else at the club and supporters too, at least we can move on from this episode and concentrate on trying to bring some smiles back to the Bridge this year.