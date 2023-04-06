Tottenham v Brighton: Pick of the stats
Having lost five consecutive away league games against Spurs between 1982 and 2020, Brighton won this exact fixture 1-0 last season.
None of Tottenham's past 24 home league games have been drawn (W17 L7), with Spurs winning the past four in a row. None of the past nine managers to take charge of a Premier League game for Tottenham have lost their first home match in charge (W7 D2), since Clive Allen lost 2-1 against Blackburn in October 2007.
Fifteen of Brighton’s past 18 Premier League goals in London have been scored in the second half - the Seagulls have only netted in the first half in three of their past 17 league visits to the capital.