Having lost five consecutive away league games against Spurs between 1982 and 2020, Brighton won this exact fixture 1-0 last season.

None of Tottenham's past 24 home league games have been drawn (W17 L7), with Spurs winning the past four in a row. None of the past nine managers to take charge of a Premier League game for Tottenham have lost their first home match in charge (W7 D2), since Clive Allen lost 2-1 against Blackburn in October 2007.