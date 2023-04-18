N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

My first trip to Wembley was 54 years ago when, as a small boy, I was thrilled to witness City’s triumph over Leicester to win the FA Cup.

Under the outstanding leadership of Joe Mercer and Malcolm Allison, City had won the title a year earlier and went on to lift both the League Cup and the European Cup Winners Cup a year later.

More than half a century later, history is repeating itself. The champions are looking forward to another trip to Wembley this weekend to try to overcome Sheffield United to earn a place at next month’s FA Cup final.

Next week the focus will be back on the title race which is back in City’s hands - keep on winning and a fourth title in five years will be ours.

Before that the Blues continue their pursuit of Champions League glory, taking a three-goal advantage from the first leg to Munich on Wednesday night. Some of the football City played in the home leg, against one of the best teams in the world, was breathtaking.

A regular debating point among City fans of my generation is which side is better - that great side of the late sixties and early seventies or today’s team?

Watching City over the past few weeks, I’m happy to say that, in my view, today’s team just edge it.