The panel on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club discussed the appointment of Dean Smith as manager of Leicester City until the end of the season.

Smith has joined following the recent dismissal of Brendan Rodgers and is tasked with keeping the Foxes, who are second from bottom and two points from safety, in the Premier League.

Former Blackburn and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton said Leicester are in "absolute panic" after sacking Rodgers so late in the season.

Asked if Smith felt like a sensible appointment, Rory Smith, chief soccer correspondent for the New York Times, said: "Yes to an extent, but I've got to admit, if I was a Leicester fan, I'd be a bit surprised that they've sacked Rodgers to appoint Dean Smith.

"Dean is a good coach with a good record, he did great work at Villa and before that at Brentford and Walsall, and he knows what he's doing. He's not going to actively make their position worse just by being him, but I don't think it's the sort of appointment the fans would have wanted and I don't think it will fill them with a huge amount of confidence.

"It's so messy down there [at the bottom of the table] that it might make a difference. If you can get anybody in who can get you two wins just by virtue of not being the previous manager, that might be enough, but I don't know if that's the sort of move that will fill the fans with hope."

