Ross County 0-2 Celtic: What did the manager say?

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is unhappy at the decision to award Celtic a penalty for their opening goal after the ball struck the arm of centre-half Alex Iacovitti on the stroke of half-time.

"I was standing just in the tunnel waiting, then I see the referee coming to the monitor," he tells BBC Scotland. "I can't quite believe what I'm seeing.

"I've watched it half a dozen times and I still can't quite believe the bar for VAR in Scotland is so low. I look at that in England, and that's not being given.

"The ball goes through the middle of the two heads and grazes Alex's arm. It's decisions that make huge differences in the league and our clubs are paying for this now. It's really disappointing that that then meant we were chasing the game which we had to do in the second half."

However, Mackay pronounced himself "so proud of the players" after a result that leaves his side four points adrift of Kilmarnock in second-bottom spot.

"If we play like that in the last eight games, we'll give anyone a game and get points on the board," he adds.

"I've got a group that certainly don't look like they've given up the ghost on being in this division. They were running until the last minute to push the best team in the league. That will do me."