Graham Potter says goalkeeper Robert Sanchez can play at the "highest level of world football" as the 24-year-old returns to the ground where he made his debut for Brighton last season.

The Seagulls boss admits some "eyebrows were raised" when Sanchez replaced Mat Ryan as Brighton number one, but Potter feels the Spain keeper's performances have justified his elevation to the starting line-up.

"I'm really pleased with him," Potter said. "He has all the attributes you need to play at the highest level.

"All that's missing is experience and games and he's accumulating those."

Sanchez has kept eight clean sheets this season but has also made some mistakes, which Potter says is part of being a young goalkeeper.

"This is his first season playing in the Premier League with full crowds and that can influence more than we think," said Potter.

"It's normal. Sometimes you have to have pain and have setbacks but the most important thing is how you respond and keep getting up.

"In that sense, we're delighted with him. He's grown incredibly as a person and it's just the start of his career. He'll get better and better."