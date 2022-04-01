David Moyes hopes Jarrod Bowen "isn't far away" as the midfielder closes in on a return to the West Ham side.

The Hammers' top scorer limped off against Liverpool last month, but Moyes is weighing up throwing his 12-goal man back into the team for Sunday's game against Everton.

"I expect him to be on the pitch in the coming weeks but I don't know if I expect him this week," Moyes said.

"There's a chance he could make it."

West Ham face a busy end to a gruelling campaign and play the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Lyon on Thursday.

"We've got a busy schedule so we've got to be aware of that and make sure we don't overcook any of the players," added Moyes.

"At the same time, we need to win the next game.

"Jarrod has been a miss for us, but there have been periods where there have been other key players missing and we've got through it.

"Hopefully he's not too far away."