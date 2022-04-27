Rangnick on injuries, morale and helping Ten Hag

Captain Harry Maguire is out with a knee niggle, while Jadon Sancho will miss the game with tonsillitis.

Fred, Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw all remain out, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be assessed.

Rangnick said he believes United can take the three points but they need to perform well: "We need to play at the best level we can. If we play well, we can win tomorrow."

He also said it is possible three or four youngsters, including Alejandro Garnacho, may be involved on Thursday, but added that it has to be fair and the "right moment" for them.

Rangnick admitted morale in the squad is not as good as it could be, after three defeats in their past four games and just two wins in 10.