Brendan Rodgers said it is not vital to get a result from the first leg of Leicester's Europa Conference League semi-final against Roma.

If the Foxes are to overcome Jose Mourinho's side and reach their first European final, Rodgers said the fans inside King Power Stadium will have to play their part.

Speaking before Thursday's match, he said: "Of course you want to bring an advantage if you can, but we showed in the last round that you don’t need to.

"You would like to take a good performance and take a result there which is important - but you know however the first leg finishes, the second leg finishes on the evening.

"We want to go and perform. It should be an incredible atmosphere, so we’re looking forward to that and the crowd can really help us. Let’s bring our tempo and football to the game, and then we’ll see where we’re at.

"It’s so important. The supporters really can get you over the line in games - but that is up to us. We have to generate that on the field - that intensity, that tempo, that energy - because the crowd feed off that. Hopefully that combination can see us get a good start in the first leg."