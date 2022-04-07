'Chelsea look to have run out of momentum at a very bad time'

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel did not spare his players after the loss to Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge left them staring at a Champions League exit.

Tuchel reflected realistically on a mediocre performance which lacked spark, creativity and inspiration and ended in a 3-1 defeat in the quarter-final first leg.

He will know that unless there is a dramatic turn of events at the Bernabeu Chelsea’s reign as Champions League holders will be over.

Chelsea look to have run out of momentum at a very bad time, this reverse coming off the back of a shock 4-1 home loss to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday and with so much still to fight for.

They remain in a good position in the battle for a place in the top four, while they also face an in-form and confident Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

There is too much talent in this Chelsea squad to write them off, although there certainly seems to be problems in attack, where Romelu Lukaku resembles a £97.5m misfit and Timo Werner, at £54m, is surely running towards the end of the time where he can even suggest he might be a success.

Tuchel, however, must turn around this temporary slump swiftly to ensure it does not become anything more at such a decisive stage of a season that promised so much.

