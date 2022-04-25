Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd: Pick of the stats

Arsenal have won 19 games in the Premier League this season, one more than they’d registered in 2020-21 and their most in a campaign since 2018-19 (21).

Manchester United have conceded 51 Premier League goals this season, only the second time they’ve shipped 50+ goals in a single campaign in the competition’s history (54 in 2018-19).

The Gunners (37) have scored more Premier League goals via players aged 23 or under than any other side in the competition this season (exc. own-goals).