The When You're Smiling team have been debating how Dean Smith might set Leicester up for the final game of the season.

The Foxes have to beat West Ham to stand a chance of survival after taking a point at Newcastle when deploying a defensive system earlier this week.

Broadcaster Jake Watson said: "I was very surprised with the way that Dean Smith did set up but the reality is that if we'd set up like that a few other times this season away from home against some of those teams, we would have picked up a couple of points here and there and we might not be in the position that we're in now. I think the only argument is that we've started playing like that a little bit too late."

The goalless draw was Leicester's first clean sheet in 22 Premier League games.

Watson added: "It was surprising that we did it in that way, it really was, but you look at the two results Dean Smith has got and it's been when he's gone a bit rogue with his selections. He went with like four up front didn't he for the game against Wolves then this formation against Newcastle and it's just going to be dead interesting to see what he does against West Ham now."

