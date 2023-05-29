Alan Shearer reiterated his plaudits for Eddie Howe and said the Newcastle United boss is his manager of the season.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the former Magpies and England striker said: "The way he has galvanised the city - he mentions the unity but he has created that.

"[From] Where they were 18 months ago when there was a real chance of them relegated, for them now to finish fourth and have Champions League football.

"Some of the players he has improved who were already there, he has done an outstanding job and he deserves all the credit he has got and is getting."

