Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley

Manchester United have given themselves the perfect opportunity to end a season of transition under manager Erik ten Hag on a high after securing a first FA Cup Final derby against Manchester City at Wembley.

United recovered from the misery of an embarrassing Europa League quarter-final loss to Sevilla to battle through a scrappy semi-final against Brighton that was settled by a penalty shoot-out.

Ten Hag’s first season has had its low points such as the 4-0 loss at Brentford, the six goals conceded at Manchester City then seven at Liverpool, as well as that collapse in Seville.

This can, however, be set against United’s first trophy since 2017 in the League Cup, a huge chance to return to the Champions League next season via the top four and now a chance to win a second piece of silverware in the FA Cup.

No-one can doubt Ten Hag still has a significant amount of work to do to restore United to anything like former glories but equally it is beyond question he is slowly moving them in the right direction.