David Moyes is expecting an apology from referees body PGMOL and accused them of "disrespect" in Wednesday's defeat by Liverpool.

Moyes was angry his side weren't given a late penalty after Thiago's arm hit the ball.

Speaking after the game, he said "VAR, for me, showed no respect whatsoever to us.

"You'll probably hear them coming out with some rubbish about he [Thiago] needed to break his fall, but if you lunge, it's your own fault for lunging and being out of control in the tackle.

"When you lunge for the ball, that completely nullifies anything they're saying about breaking your fall. I think it's a penalty kick.

"The hardest thing to take is the disrespect from VAR, that VAR wouldn't have at least said to the referee that this might be worth having a look. That tells me they don't see that as even close to a decision. I'm surprised.

"Somebody in VAR didn't have enough football knowledge to understand that this could be close."

PGMOL has apologised once to Arsenal and twice to Brighton this season after errors by officials in Premier League matches.

"The handball rule has changed dramatically and I don't like a lot of it, to be fair," added <oyes. "Do I think the boy meant for it to hit his hand? No I didn't. But he got his hand in the way of a ball going through made by his own actions.

"They might need to apologise to the football club because we're trying to get points to be a Premier League team."