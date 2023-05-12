Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Pick of the stats
Nottingham Forest have won just one of their past 12 meetings with Chelsea (D3 L8) - a 2-0 home win in January 1997.
The Blues are winless in their past five home league games, including defeats in the past two. They haven’t had a longer home run without winning in the Premier League since one of 12 in 1995.
Forest have lost their past seven away league games - they last had a longer such run between October 1961 and February 1962 (nine matches).