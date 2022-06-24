Hearts sell out season tickets after record demand

Hearts have put up the "sold out" signs after recording their highest season ticket sales in modern times.

The club revealed they have shifted more than 15,500 briefs as excitement continues to build for the upcoming campaign.

More than 3,000 have been snapped up since the general sale began on Tuesday morning, meaning the 20,000-capacity Tynecastle is set to be close to bursting point for most matches.

A limited number of seats in the Roseburn Stand will be held back for matchday walk-ups and a season-ticket waiting list has been opened.

Hearts are also exploring options for a scheme that would enable season-ticket holders to return their brief for any games they cannot attend, allowing the club to re-sell the seat for those matches.