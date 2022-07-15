Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spent 12 months trying to sign Jadon Sancho.

The Norwegian did not survive as Manchester United boss long enough to see if Sancho would be worth the £73m investment the club eventually made in the England winger.

After a patchy debut campaign, more is expected this time around - and while it is too early for snap judgements, the early signs are positive.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward's quick feet and excellent balance had the home defence in trouble, and his combination with Diogo Dalot was the most effective in the United side.

It was Sancho's through ball that set up Bruno Fernandes for United's first chance, which Izzo saved, and the 22-year-old provided the pass that set Dalot away to deliver the cross Anthony Elanga touched on to Anthony Martial to put them in front.

Erik ten Hag spoke in the build-up to the game about the need for more penetration from the right-hand side.

If Sancho can build on his first two pre-season appearances, he might solve that issue for Ten Hag.