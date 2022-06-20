David Moyes' desire to challenge for a top-six finish next season will be at the heart of why the Hammers boss has signed Nayef Aguerd from Rennes.

The 26-year-old, who has signed a five-year contract, has Champions League and international experience, as well as being a player steeped in football pedigree because of his family.

Born in Kentira, a northern city in Morocco, he was raised by a father who played in the Moroccan top flight, while his uncle, Abdelmajid Bouyboud, was capped 34 times and appeared at the 1994 World Cup.

Aguerd has been involved with the Morocco national team since he was 19 years old and could emulate his uncle's achievements at the Qatar World Cup later this year.

The left-sided player won the African Nations Championship in 2018, on home turf, and helped Morocco to reach the Maurice-Revello Tournament final.

But it was at Rennes where Aguerd established himself as first-team regular, making 66 league appearances and starting the club's first Champions League tie against Krasnodar in September 2020.

The French side also reached the last 16 of the Europa Conference League last season, with Aguerd making nine appearances before Rennes were eliminated by Leicester City.

After signing for West Ham, the Confederation for African Football shared a tweet where they described Aguerd as "the Moroccan shield".