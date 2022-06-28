We asked for your views on the new Crystal Palace away shirt and you have not held back.

Here's a snapshot:

Mark: Nice, hope they keep it for a few seasons. I hope they continue to add to the 1861 theme. I really liked last season's third strip, which I think was only used once in the Millwall FA Cup match. Maybe they could promote that as well first.

Andrew: To be honest, I have seen better. I prefer bold, distinctive designs. Perhaps chevrons or shoulder flashes etc. I sometimes think we should have a completely different colour for the away strip (mint green?).

Daniel: Clean and upbeat design. Creates a sense of swiftness and an openness.

Terry: Awful. How to downgrade a reasonable shirt into childish design. I understand the club needs revenue to pay Premier League wages, but more fool the punter who pays for it. Supply a blank shirt and provide crayons instead. Perhaps I am a dinosaur now - and I can’t afford one even if I liked it.

Josh: Why has the new away kit got crayon colouring down the middle?