'Childish' or 'clean and upbeat'? Your views on Palace away kit

Eberechi EzeCrystal Palace FC

We asked for your views on the new Crystal Palace away shirt and you have not held back.

Here's a snapshot:

Mark: Nice, hope they keep it for a few seasons. I hope they continue to add to the 1861 theme. I really liked last season's third strip, which I think was only used once in the Millwall FA Cup match. Maybe they could promote that as well first.

Andrew: To be honest, I have seen better. I prefer bold, distinctive designs. Perhaps chevrons or shoulder flashes etc. I sometimes think we should have a completely different colour for the away strip (mint green?).

Daniel: Clean and upbeat design. Creates a sense of swiftness and an openness.

Terry: Awful. How to downgrade a reasonable shirt into childish design. I understand the club needs revenue to pay Premier League wages, but more fool the punter who pays for it. Supply a blank shirt and provide crayons instead. Perhaps I am a dinosaur now - and I can’t afford one even if I liked it.

Josh: Why has the new away kit got crayon colouring down the middle?