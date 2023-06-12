Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

A 26-year-old midfielder with 58 caps for Belgium, four years of Premier League experience and whose signature was coveted by Arsenal in the very recent past.

He's even got experience in the Europa Conference League, where Aston Villa will ply their trade next season.

So what's not to like about the capture of Youri Tielemans?

Well, he's just finished a dismal season at relegated Leicester City, where his form, along with that of his team-mates tailed off dramatically.

First of all, his output. Tielemans scored three goals and made two assists in 2022-23, half of his six and four respectively supplied the year before. He had fewer touches, lost possession more times and made fewer successful passes.

Strangely, his numbers seem to have swapped with Villa's own Douglas Luiz, who bagged six goals and six assists this season and thrived as a key cog in Unai Emery's side.

His passing accuracy and chances created last season are also lower than those of new team-mates Luiz and Jacob Ramsey.

Drop-off for Tielemans is to be expected when playing in a struggling side, especially with his future being such a contested topic for so long.

Peel back the layers and you find a player capable of operating at much higher level than last season.

At the height of his Leicester career, Tielemans was among the best midfielders in the Premier League - and the most durable.

As this Opta feature, external concluded in October 2021, he was the fulcrum of the Foxes' most successful sides in recent seasons.

He has the versatility to operate in tandem with Luiz, or provide a counter-pivot to the more rugged style of John McGinn.

With the expanded fixture schedule, Tielemans' tenacity, talent and toughness could be invaluable next season.

Worth being excited about.