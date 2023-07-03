Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure features in a new podcast from BBC Sport for BBC World Service – Match of the Day Africa: Top 10.

The four-time African Footballer of the Year and three-time Premier League champion is joined by Africa Cup of Nations winner Efan Ekoku and former DR Congo captain Gabriel Zakuani to debate all things African football.

Episodes will be released weekly.

The first on - discussing the best African players to feature in the Premier League - is available now.

Listen now on BBC Sounds