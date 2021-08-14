Chelsea v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news
- Published
Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah makes his Premier League debut after impressing in the Uefa Super Cup against Villarreal.
N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech are both out after being injured in that game - as the Blues make five changes.
Kai Havertz is among the subs.
Romelu Lukaku was not available today because he is quarantining after his move from Inter Milan.
Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Pulisic, Werner.
Only one of Crystal Palace's summer signings starts - £18m defender Marc Guehi - against the club he was signed from.
Joachim Andersen is on the bench.
New midfielder Michael Olise is out with a lower back problem and Conor Gallagher is ineligible to face his parent club.
Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, Guehi, Kouyate, McArthur, Riedewald, Schlupp, Ayew, Zaha, Mateta.