Villarreal v Man Utd: Team news

Manchester United have a number of injury worries for the Champions League game with Villarreal, their first match since sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Paul Pogba (thigh) and Raphael Varane (hamstring) are again missing, while Luke Shaw appeared to sustain another concussion injury against Watford.

Mason Greenwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and fellow forward Edinson Cavani (tendon) remains a doubt.

Villarreal's Gerard Moreno looks set to miss out with a hamstring injury.

Who makes your Manchester United starting XI?