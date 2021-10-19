Hammers duo in Garth's team of the week

Ogbonna This was an impressive performance by any standard away from home by West Ham. The Hammers seem to have found an extra layer of confidence since last season. What was also impressive about this victory was their defensive unit, especially the partnership between Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma. They looked impenetrable at times against Everton.

Rice: If ever there was a player to take over the captaincy of West Ham from Mark Noble then Declan Rice was that player. He gets better with every game. He seems to cover more ground than anyone in his team and you can guarantee 100% effort every week.

