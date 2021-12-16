Arsenal leapfrog West Ham after intense encounter

Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

The significance of this result on the league standings was felt in an intense and feisty encounter.

Vladimir Coufal's unintentional foul on Kieran Tierney in the first half incited protest from Arsenal's players, before referee Anthony Taylor quickly defused the situation with a yellow card.

A few heavy tackles followed before Taylor had to speak with Arsenal's coaching staff near the touchline.

The sending off of Coufal - which West Ham understandably felt was unjust - did not make too much difference and despite a late surge from the visitors, Arsenal were able to see it off through Emile Smith Rowe's late goal.

Mikel Arteta named an unchanged side following Arsenal's win over Southampton and his celebrations at full-time suggested he was happy once again with this performance, where a number of young players impressed.

Despite a strong start to the season, West Ham have won just one of their last six games in the Premier League and are now just three points clear of Tottenham in seventh.