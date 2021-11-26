Moyes on team news, matching City & Antonio v Messi
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Sunday's game against Manchester City.
Here are the key lines from the West Ham boss:
On team news, Moyes said "we seem OK" but that the staff will "assess things today, get through the training and see how everyone is";
On City's win over PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday, he said: "It was an incredible game of football, probably one of the best I’ve seen in a long time";
He added: "Mick (Michail Antonio) will probably cause them different problems than Messi would do but they’ve shown exactly what they are and everybody is trying to aspire to be at their level ";
Moyes says the Hammers are trying to close the gap to the top teams like Manchester City, adding: "We’re trying to get closer to them but as you can see even with players the level of PSG it’s hard to stop Man City."