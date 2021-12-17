Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss the escalating crisis around the Covid-19 pandemic.

With a host of games postponed over the past week, clubs want the chance to discuss the options.

Managers are divided over the best course of action, for instance Brentford boss Thomas Frank called for all games to be postponed this weekend while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it should not be stopped at all.

The meeting will also consider issues around fitting in postponed games into an already congested fixture schedule.

