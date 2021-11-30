'It's not about how much they cost, it's the mentality'

Wolves boss Bruno Lage says he wants to recruit players in the January transfer window who will "put the club on a different level".

The Portuguese's side host Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday - the first in a run of seven games in December.

But Lage says he is ready for the busy festive period and his players are prepared for the challenge.

"This two months will be a good test for us, for the staff and the squad," said Lage.

"I'm very happy with all of the guys here. They are working hard every day, that's why it's so difficult for us to find the right guys.

"We have talented players with us. I don't want a player for the squad - I want a player to come and create competition.

"We need to create the squad that we want to continue to grow, not just as a team but also to put the club in a different level.

"I just want top players. And when I say top players, it's not about how much they cost, it's about the mentality they have and that they are the right player."