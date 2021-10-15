Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is unhappy with the Football Association after midfielder Curtis Jones sustained a "slight injury" with the England Under-21s and will miss Saturday's Premier League game at Watford.

Jones, 20, came on as a 57th-minute substitute for England in their European Under-21 qualifying match against Andorra and set up the only goal as the Young Lions won 1-0.

However, Klopp believed Jones, who has appeared in six Liverpool matches this season, should not have featured.

“He didn’t train, wasn’t involved in the first game [a 2-2 draw against Slovenia] and played a few minutes in the second game against Andorra – great,” said Klopp.

"It's really difficult to get in proper contact even with the English federation because they do what they want.

"They have to think about the game and not their own interests, but that is how it is. I’ve talked about it for six or seven years but no-one is listening."