The Whites will be missing three regular centre-backs at St James' Park - Diego Llorente and Robin Koch are injured, while Pascal Struijk is suspended;

Midfielder Adam Forshaw (calf) may be available next week. Meanwhile, there are no issues with striker Patrick Bamford, despite talk of a hamstring issue after the defeat by Liverpool;

On Struijk's sending off for his challenge on Harvey Elliott, Bielsa said: "What happened was impossible to anticipate when a player completes a successful recovery of the ball. I understand that those who judge and decide have different arguments to mine and the injured player. It wasn't excessive or impulsive... Pascal acted with the exuberance which belongs to the game";