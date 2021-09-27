Conservative Chelsea frustrated by title rivals City

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Manchester City gave Chelsea a very cold shower amid all the optimism of their excellent start to the new season under Thomas Tuchel.

And it was a strangely conservative approach from the normally sure-footed Tuchel, who has proved himself a tactician of the highest order in reviving Chelsea and winning the Champions League.

Chelsea went with three defensively-minded midfielders in Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, the plan presumably to hit City on the counter-attack then hold what they had.

It backfired as it handed the initiative to City and meant opportunities for Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were scarce, not helped by the fact that neither was at their best when they did get the ball.

Lukaku was well shackled and barely threatened apart from one effort that was ruled out for offside.

This was a rare mis-step by Tuchel’s Chelsea, made even more frustrating by the fact it came against one of their main title rivals.