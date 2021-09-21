'Silva one of the Premier League's best'

Chelsea possess one of the Premier League's finest centre-backs in Thiago Silva, says former Manchester City defender Micah Richards.

Silva, who will be 37 on Wednesday, was praised for his performance in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

The Brazil international joined the Blues on a free transfer in 2020, signing a one-year deal which he extended for a further 12 months in June.

"Every time Silva was against Son Heung-min he out-strengthened him, he nicked balls when he needed to," Richard told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"He was talking and organising. He always wants to improve. Chelsea getting him is a steal. He is one of the best defenders in the Premier League."

Listen to more of the discussion around Silva and Chelsea (from 13'50) on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds