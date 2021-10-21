Brentford v Leicester City: Last time out

Brentford host Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met?

Leicester had to come from behind to avoid an FA Cup upset away to Brentford in the fourth round in January.

Brentford took an early lead through Mads Bech Sorensen and had the better chances during a first half when a much-changed Leicester side struggled for fluency.

But the Foxes turned the game around after the break as Cengiz Under equalised 49 seconds after the restart and Youri Tielemans converted a penalty five minutes later.

James Maddison followed in a rebound to make it 3-1 and confirm Leicester's progress.