Leicester City host Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Arsenal produced an impressive comeback victory at high-flying Leicester in February, recovering from Youri Tielemans' sixth-minute opener to claim a 3-1 win.

David Luiz headed the Gunners level from a free-kick before Alexandre Lacazette turned the game around from the penalty spot in first-half added time.

Nicolas Pepe then sealed the three points with a close-range finish to take Mikel Arteta's side into the top half of the table, leaving third-placed Leicester well adrift of leaders Manchester City.