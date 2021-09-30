Team news: West Ham v Rapid Vienna

Ryan Fredericks will miss West Ham's first home game in Europe, excluding qualifiers, since 2006 when they face Rapid Vienna in their Europa League group on Thursday.

The defender was injured in last week's Carabao Cup win at Manchester United.

Fellow right-back Vladimir Coufal is also a doubt after picking up a knock in Saturday's Premier League win at Leeds.

The Hammers won their opening group game 2-0 away to Dinamo Zagreb and boss David Moyes believes his side will start as favourites against Rapid, who lost their opener 1-0 at home to KRC Genk.

