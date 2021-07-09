On Sunday, Gareth Southgate will become only the second man to lead England out at the final of a major tournament - but he was once given some very different career advice by his former youth team manager at Crystal Palace, Alan Smith:

"I had a doubt whether or not he had a career in professional football in him. We had one particular game, which we lost, and I called him into the office and said: 'Gareth, I think you're too bright to do this job. I think you have to make a choice. If it was my choice, I think you should become a travel agent.'

"He was upset, but he took it on board. Instead of releasing him, I decided to go the other way and made him captain of the youth team because I thought he had leadership qualities. Not because of what he said, but the way he went about his job.

"I introduced him to an estate agent friend of mine that got him to do some work after training. He was measuring up, mundane stuff, looking to see if a property could be marketed or not. All of these things help build the character you become."

