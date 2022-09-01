Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak, external

The jury is still out in terms of the summer transfer window for Palace – it has been decent but there is an expectation of more to come.

The additions of Sam Johnstone, Cheick Doucoure, Chris Richards and Malcolm Ebiowei have been very good and follows the same trend and tack as last summer, which has been a dramatic change to what has gone before.

With the loss of Christian Benteke, there seems a hole in our frontline options. Along with the expected need for midfield reinforcements, the other concern is Vieira wants to play five at the back for which we simply do not have the personnel for the wing-back position.

All that being said, our expected targets are a striker and one or maybe two midfield additions.

The hope that Conor Gallagher would return to Selhurst Park looks to be unlikely, so we will have to move on to other targets such as Houssem Aouar at Lyon and, for the striker position, Antoine Semenyo at Bristol City.

The return of Aaron Wan-Bissaka seems to have gained momentum, and then there are those Wilfried Zaha rumours rearing their ugly head again.

So it could well be a busy deadline day for Palace.