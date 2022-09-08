Tottenham v Man City: Head-to-head record
Manchester City have lost four of their last five Premier League games against Tottenham.
Tottenham won home and away against Manchester City in the Premier League last season. They could become the first ever team to win three consecutive league games against a side managed by Pep Guardiola.
Guardiola has lost three of his five meetings with Antonio Conte in all competitions.
Tottenham have won four of their last nine away league games against reigning top-flight champions (D2 L3), as many as they had in their previous 49 such games.