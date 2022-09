Martin Dowden, BBC Scotland

Dean Holden is out of the running to be Dundee United's new head coach.

The former Oldham Athletic and Bristol City boss was due to be interviewed for the vacancy this week, but has withdrawn to pursue other options in England.

Ex-Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson and current United interim boss Liam Fox remain on the shortlist as the Tannadice club as seek a successor to the sacked Jack Ross.